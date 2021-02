﻿Cum am ajuns să trăim în timpul în care se moștenesc datorii, credite, nu bani în bancă

epa02803262 (FILE) A file photo dated 30 September 2009 showing customers using Lloyds ATM machines at a Lloyds bank branch in London, Britain. Britain‚??s part-nationalized Lloyds Banking Group is to curtail foreign operations and cut 15,000 jobs over the next three years in a drastic streamlining programme aimed at annual savings of of 1.5 billion pounds (2.4 billion dollars), it was reported 30 June 2011. The job cuts and shrinkage, among the biggest in British banking history, were announced by Antonio Horta-Osorio, the new chief executive of Lloyds, as part of a strategic review. Lloyds plans to close offices in around half of the 30 countries in which it currently operates and will become a "much more UK-focused bank," the announcement said. The redundancies, expected to hit middle management and bank offices, bring to more than 40,000 the number of job reductions announced by Lloyds since the 2008 credit crisis. EPA/ANDY RAIN *** Local Caption *** 00000401880675