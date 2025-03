U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House to sign a mineral rights agreement at the White House in Washington DC on February 28, 2025. It seemed to begin cordially but devolved into heated words in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was cancelled and President Zelensky was told to leave with without signing any agreement. Trump Leaves White House After Zelensky Meeting, Washington, Dc, USA - 01 Mar 2025,Image: 970599857, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no