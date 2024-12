A supporter of the far-right ultranationalist runoff candidate for the presidency of Romania, Calin Georgescu, shouts as Georgescu (not in picture) speaks to the press at a closed polling station for the second round of the presidential electionelection that was supposed to take place today. Due to irregularities in Georgescu's campaign, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decided to annul the entire presidential electoral process, invoking Article 146(f) of the Constitution. The electoral process for electing the President of Romania will be restarted from scratch, with the government tasked with setting a new date. Calin Georgescu, presidential elections in Romania legally cancelled, Bucharest, Ilfov, Romania - 08 Dec 2024,Image: 944327791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no