epa04497939 Romanian President elect Klaus Iohannis (R) accompanied by acting President Traian Basescu (L) arrives for a validation ceremony at the Constitutional Court headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 21 November 2014. The Constitutional Court met to confirm the final results of second round of the Romanian presidential election, held on 16 November. Iohannis will be sworn in as Romania's President on 22 December. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT