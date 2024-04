In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service Saturday, April 20, 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center left, visits the training ground of the Moscow Military District to check the implementation of instructions for the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and small arms, taking into account the experience of a special military operation, Russia. All presented drones, as well as the payload, are created from domestic composite materials and components, which allows us to move to serial production of these unmanned aerial vehicles in the shortest possible time. AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY MANDATORY CREDIT. Profimedia Images