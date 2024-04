MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 30: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis (L) as part of the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit at the IFEMA Congress Center in Madrid, Spain on June 30, 2022. TUR Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar / Handout / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM