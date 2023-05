„Valiza ori sicriul”. Exemple copleșitoare ale urii reciproce pe care, de la copii la adulți, și-o poartă ucrainenii și rușii. Cum se poate rezolva așa ceva?

KRAKOW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Ukrainian and local activists unite in protest on Krakow's Main Market Square, calling for justice and peace on the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, in Krakow, Poland on February 24, 2023. For 365 days, local and refugee Ukrainians, joined by Belarusians and local Poles, have stood in solidarity at Krakow's Adam Mickiewicz monument and Cloth Hall pillars, protesting twice daily in support of Ukraine. Their unwavering commitment is a powerful symbol of community unity and the importance of standing up for what's right.' Artur Widak / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM