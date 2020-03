FILED - 11 December 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Leverkusen: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks on pior to the start of the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus Turin in the BayArena. Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is waiting on the availability of Cristiano Ronaldo for his side's Italian Cup semi-final on Wednesday after reports the Portugal captain had flown to visit his mother in hospital. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa