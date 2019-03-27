Într-o postare recentă pe Instagram, Lucy Robson jonglează incredibil cu crosa și cu mingea de golf, reușind să o direcționeze în niște pahare aflate pe o masă din apropiere, după ce execută inclusiv un stop pe piept.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ask me a question in the comments and Ill try and answer all of them??
View this post on Instagram
Poate te interesează și Patronul lui Hapoel Haifa: „Gabriel Tamaș nu este singurul vinovat pentru ce i s-a întâmplat”
FOTO: instagram.com/lucyrobson
Comentarii