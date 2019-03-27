MENIU CAUTĂ
Cum jonglează cu mingea de golf o jucătoare supersexy | VIDEO și FOTO

Britanica Lucy Robson adoră golful, dar a devenit celebră pe site-urile de socializare mai degrabă datorită ipostazelor sexy și jongleriilor executate cu mingea de golf.

Într-o postare recentă pe Instagram, Lucy Robson jonglează incredibil cu crosa și cu mingea de golf, reușind să o direcționeze în niște pahare aflate pe o masă din apropiere, după ce execută inclusiv un stop pe piept.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

? Song ? Boasty by Wiley

A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The ball speed on that though

A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ask me a question in the comments and Ill try and answer all of them??

A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Feeling the burn ? 4 sets of 12 each leg ? @the225club

A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on

FOTO: instagram.com/lucyrobson

