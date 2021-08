Legendarul Gerd Muller a murit la 75 de ani

FILED - 26 May 1972, Munich: Watched by his team-mate Jupp Heynckes (M), German striker Gerd Müller (l, front) scores the 1-0 lead in the international football match against the USSR in front of 80,000 spectators in the newly opened Olympic Stadium. (to dpa "The "Bomber" becomes 75: Gerd Müller "cannot be lifted high enough") Photo: dpa,Image: 566341852, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia