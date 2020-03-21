Mergi direct la conținut »
icon  
În perioada crizei coronavirusului, triatlonista Daniela Ryf se pregătește în cada de baie pentru proba de înot Galerie foto
8imagini
Alte sporturi Libertatea > Sport > Alte sporturi > În perioada crizei coronavirusului, triatlonista Daniela Ryf se pregătește în cada de baie pentru proba de înot

În perioada crizei coronavirusului, triatlonista Daniela Ryf se pregătește în cada de baie pentru proba de înot

Elvețianca Daniela Ryf, 32 de ani, participantă la două ediții ale Jocurilor Olimpice, campioană mondială de tineret și de seniori și deținătoare a titlului Ironman de 9 ori, încearcă să se mențină în formă în ciuda restricțiilor cauzate de măsurile de prevenire și de combatere a coronavirusului.

Sportiva din Solothurn, considerată una dintre cele mai bune triatloniste din Europa, a inventat mai multe exerciții care să o mențină în formă în această perioadă.

Ea le-a postat pe o rețea de socializare.

Triatlonul este o disciplină complexă, ce presupune trei probe: natație, ciclism și alergare.

Triatlonul a devenit, oficial, sport olimpic la JO din 2000, de la Sydney.

În funcție de temperatura si de conditiile meteo la care se desfășoară concursul, echipamentul poate fi compus din:

  • Înot: costum neopren, swimskin sau costum Trisuit
  • Bicicletă: costum Trisuit, casca aerodinamica, pantofi de ciclism si ochelari ciclism
  • Alergare: costum Trisuit sau pantaloni alergare, tricou si adidasi de alergare

Citeşte şi:

Fotbalistul Dani Güiza, campion european în 2008: ”Carantina trece cu bere rece”. În Spania, peste 1.000 de oameni au murit de coronavirus

Elveția respinge carantina, pentru a proteja economia: ”Nu facem politică spectacol”

LIVE UPDATE – Coronavirus în Europa | Spania, bilanț sumbru: 324 de morți în 24 de ore. Italia anunță noi măsuri draconice

Doi ziariști au murit din cauza COVID-19. Mesaje publice de condoleanțe
GSP.RO

Doi ziariști au murit din cauza COVID-19. Mesaje publice de condoleanțe
Horoscop 21 martie 2020. Taurii au nevoie de sprijinul unui prieten
HOROSCOP

Horoscop 21 martie 2020. Taurii au nevoie de sprijinul unui prieten

Urmărește cel mai nou VIDEO

Știri

VIDEO Adriana Nedelea LA FIX | Cel mai mare număr de cazuri confirmate în România în 24 de ore
Close
Închide
  Close