View this post on Instagram

One month of no swimming? ? No way ? Checking my options #athome ?? How are you training while all pools and gyms are closed? #becreative ? My training today: 30min jog, a 45min dry land on swim stroke machine, follwed by a failure try in bathtub with cord for water feeling. ??‍♀ Plus 2h on turbo in the afternoon. #makethebestoutofeverysituation #athome #quarantine #mybathtubistoosmall???