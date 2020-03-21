Sportiva din Solothurn, considerată una dintre cele mai bune triatloniste din Europa, a inventat mai multe exerciții care să o mențină în formă în această perioadă.
Ea le-a postat pe o rețea de socializare.
One month of no swimming? ? No way ? Checking my options #athome ?? How are you training while all pools and gyms are closed? #becreative ? My training today: 30min jog, a 45min dry land on swim stroke machine, follwed by a failure try in bathtub with cord for water feeling. ??♀ Plus 2h on turbo in the afternoon. #makethebestoutofeverysituation #athome #quarantine #mybathtubistoosmall???
Triatlonul este o disciplină complexă, ce presupune trei probe: natație, ciclism și alergare.
Some more insight of my training #athome. Working on strenght. Didnt give up on the pool situation and water feeling yet. ? Will keep you posted. ? Wishing everyone strong health and lots of patience in this difficult time! ??? #nevergiveup #quarantine #athome #makingthebestofthesituation #flywithpassion
Triatlonul a devenit, oficial, sport olimpic la JO din 2000, de la Sydney.
For the ones who dont have a pulling machine or treadmill at home. I thought about an alternative how you could keep up some swim stroke practice. ☺️?? What do you think? #trainwithpassion #becreative #keepsmiling #toughtimes #stilltrying #staypositive #nevergiveup #stayhome #staysafe #dryland #swimming #ifoundaskateboardinmycellar ??♀️
În funcție de temperatura si de conditiile meteo la care se desfășoară concursul, echipamentul poate fi compus din:
- Înot: costum neopren, swimskin sau costum Trisuit
- Bicicletă: costum Trisuit, casca aerodinamica, pantofi de ciclism si ochelari ciclism
- Alergare: costum Trisuit sau pantaloni alergare, tricou si adidasi de alergare