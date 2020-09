John McEnroe, după ce Novak Djokovic a fost descalificat la US Open: ”Va fi băiatul rău pentru tot restul carierei sale”

epa08172413 Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia wears the initials and numbers of late US basketball legend Kobe Bryant on his jacket as he is interviewed by US tennis legend John McEnroe (L) after winning his quarter final match against Milos Raonic of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT