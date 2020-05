epa07190981 Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov (R) and his trainer and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov (L) attend a press conference in Moscow, Russia, 26 November 2018. Nurmagomedov, who currently holds the longest undefeated streak in UFC with 27 wins, insists he is not considering retiring from MMA. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV