epa08328326 (FILE) Luka Jovic of Serbia reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020, Group B qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Lithuania, in Belgrade, Serbia, 10 June 2019. According to reports on 28 March 2020, Real Madrid?s Luka Jovic faces jail time after breaking quarantine guidelines to visit model girlfriend Sofija Milosevic in Serbia. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC