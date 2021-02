epa09032513 (FILE) - Tiger Woods of the United States tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of the 2020 BMW Championship held at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois, USA, 27 August 2020 (re-issued 23 February 2021). The Los Angeles county sheriff?s department released a statement 23 February 2021 saying that Tiger Woods was the driver of a car involved in a single vehicle roll-over collision on Hawthorne Boulevard on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods was rescued from the wreckage of the car and transfered to hospital. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY