epa08312198 (FILE) Juventus? player Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Brescia Calcio at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 16 February 2020. According to reports on 21 March 2021, Paulo Dybala has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in voluntary home isolation and he is asymptomatic. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO