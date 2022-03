epa09814302 (FILE) Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich watches the game from the stands against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 19 December 2015 (reissued 10 March 2022). The UK government announced on 10 March 2022 sanctions against seven of Russia's wealthiest and influential oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, whose wealth and connections are associated with the Kremlin, as part of the UK response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications