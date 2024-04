April 13, 2024, Amelia Island, Florida, USA: ANA BOGDAN and JAQUELINE CRISTIAN of Romania celebrate after defeating Liudmyla Kichenok and Nadia Kichenok of Ukraine 6-2,7-6 winning the doubles match and clinching victory for Romania in Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying at Amelia Island, Florida. Romania won the competition 3-2 over Ukraine.,Image: 864608388, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Bogdan Ana,Cristian Jaqueline