epa08429400 A football with the logo of the English Premier League is seen at the training complex of Watford FC in Hertfordshire, London Colney, north London, Britain, 18 May, 2020. English Premier League players may resume training activities in small groups this week, if the Premier League protocols are approved 18 May. As Britain eases coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown measures many Britons are facing the dilemma of wether it is safe to return to work or not. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN