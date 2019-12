epa07715118 A handout photo made available by the AELTC shows Simona Halep of Romania talking to media in her press conference following the win in the Women's Singles final match against Serena Williams of the USA during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 13 July 2019. EPA-EFE/AELTC / Adam Warner EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES