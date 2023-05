March 27, 2023, Rome, USA: Sorana Cirstea of Romania in action during the fourth round of the 2023 Miami Open, WTA 1000 tennis tournament on March 27, 2023 in Miami, USA - Photo Rob Prange/DPPI/LiveMedia.,Image: 765896717, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * China, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy And Spain Rights Out *, Model Release: no