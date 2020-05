epa08177308 A ballkid runs to get a tennis ball as Serena Williams from the USA reacts during her women's singles second round match against Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia at the Australian Op?en Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2020 (issued 30 January 2020). Ballkids are the 'invisible players' of tennis. They clean the courts on their hands and knees, endure extreme heat to pass towels and balls to players, and brave close proximity to tennis balls flying at incredible speeds. To participate as a ballkid in the Australian Open, children must go through a difficult selection process. This includes training in ball-handling skills, rolling with precision and lessons on how to anticipate players' needs. At the Australian Open Grand Slam 2020 tennis tournament, there are 360 ballkids between the age of twelve and fifteen. Most come from Australia, but others come from as far as Korea, India, China, and France. Each child spends one hour per shift on court, followed by one hour off court. If temperatures reach a certain heat, rotations decrease to 45-minute intervals. The Australian Open is the first of the four Grand Slam tennis events run each year. This year Australian Open is held from 20 January to 02 February. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY