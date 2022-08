EMBARGO - PUBLICATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PICTURE IN ANY ELECTRONIC MEDIA, ESPECIALLY THE INTERNET AND MOBILE DEVICES, DURING THE MATCH INCLUDING THE HALF-TIME IS FORBIDDEN BY THE GERMAN SOCCER LEAGUE MUN80 - 20020910 - MUNICH, GERMANY : Bayern Munich player Bixente Lizarazu (L) fights for the ball with TSV 1860 Munich player Thomas Haessler during their German Bundesliga match in Munich on Tuesday, 10 September 2002. EPA PHOTO DPA/MATTHIAS SCHRADER/ms