epa07698296 Jeoung Young-sik of South Korea in action during the men's singles table tennis quarterfinals match against Fan Zhendong of China at the Seamaster 2019 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Shinhan Korea Open at Sajik Gym in Busan, South Korea, 06 July 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN