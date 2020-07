epa08463532 Partizani defender Deian Boldor (R) in action with Skenderbeu middlefielder Blerim Krasniqi (L) during the match between Partizani and Skenderbeu valid for the Albanian football league in Tirana, Albania, 03 June 2020. The Albanian Footbal Federation decided to restart the footbal matches under some restricted measures after 3 months of interruptions due to Coronavirus Covid-19. EPA-EFE/Malton Dibra