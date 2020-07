epa08480439 (FILE) - Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium with his trophy after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, 13 October 2019 (re-issued on 12 June 2020). On 12 June 2020 the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) announced that the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Japan, as well of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Singapore Grand Prix have been cancelled 'As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19'. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL