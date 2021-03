10 ani de interdicție în Palma de Mallorca pentru un german prins că fotografia pe ascuns sub fusta femeilor. Ce au găsit polițiștii în telefonul individului

March 6, 2021, Palma de Mallorca, Madrid, Spain: An agent of the National Police during a control to a terrace of a restaurant in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), 6 March 2021. On March 3, came into force measures for de-escalation in Mallorca, as the reopening of terraces of bars and restaurants until 17: 15 hours and the occupation of a maximum of 50%. Another of the measures that will be in force for 15 days, are the extension of family reunions to six people from a maximum of two nuclei of coexistence...6 MARCH 2021;BALEARIC ISLANDS;MALLORCA;BARS;DE-ESCALATION;RESTAURANTS;MEASURES;CAPACITY;CORONAVIRUS;DISTANCE..Isaac Buj / Europa Press..03/06/2021 (Credit Image: © Isaac Buj/Contacto via ZUMA Press)