10 lucruri bune care s-au întâmplat în 2021, un alt an complicat de pandemie, dar și de probleme economice și sociale

epaselect epa09463349 A man leaves after receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a college during a state wide mega-vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai, India, 12 September 2021. The Tamil Nadu state government organised a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive across the state for 12 hours from 7 am to 7 pm, which aims to inoculate around 2 million people above 18 years in 40,000 government centres on 12 September 2021. The state government is conducting the mega vaccination drive to avoid the possible third COVID-19 wave. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set-up 1600 special vaccination camps as part of the state wide mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in Chennai. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED