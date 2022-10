People named "Hirokazu Tanaka" attend a gathering in Tokyo on October 29, 2022, in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for "largest gathering of people with the same first and last name". Some 178 Hirokazu Tanakas from all walks of life gathered for the record attempt, including a three-year-old toddler, an 80-year-old and even one who flew in from Hanoi.,Image: 733910540, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no