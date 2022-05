GIZA, EGYPT - MAY 30: 250 mummies and 150 statues approximately dated back to 500 BC are found in archaeological studies carried out in the historical Saqqara region, which was used as a settlement during the ancient period of Egypt and where the royal tombs are located in Giza, Egypt on May 30, 2022. Archaeological excavations in the historical Saqqara region have uncovered new artifacts from the ancient period of Egypt. Mohamed Abdel Hamid / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM