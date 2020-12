May 14, 2019, Somersby, New South Wales, Australia: VIDEO AVAILABLE. CONTACT [email protected] TO RECEIVE.**..A koala and wombat have struck up an unlikely friendship during the coronavirus lockdown...Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat surprised zookeepers when they became inseparable during a temporary closure of the Australian Reptile Park through April and May...Elsa and Hope's friendship began when the wombat was allowed into the koala enclosure to enjoy new leaves left by the zoo supervisors...The marsupials were hand raised by keepers at the Australian Reptile Park which is about an hour north of Sydney...Curator Hayley Shute said: ''Hope is a little ray of sunshine and we just knew the two of them would enjoy getting to know each other.'..''It makes for one cute video that's for sure! It's a very special friendship these two have formed and I can't wait to see it continue to blossom.''..Staff at the park said they now refer to the koala and wombat as ''lockdown BFFs'' and are allowing them to see each other every day...''Elsa and Hope are great ambassadors for Australian wildlife and our wildlife needs all the help it can get,'' said Ms Shute...''Our iconic koala is sadly experiencing a large decline in numbers due, in part, to the tragic bush fires we had earlier this year and they're on the trajectory to be extinct in the wild by 2050.''..The Australian Reptile Park has now reopened and is again welcoming visitors as Australia's coronavirus infection rate remains stable at less than 35 new cases a day for more than a month...Where: Somersby, New South Wales, Australia.When: 14 May 2019.Credit: Australian Reptile ParkCover Images..**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH THE AUSTRALIAN REPTILE PARK. (Credit Image: © COVER Images via ZUMA Press)