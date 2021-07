(210402) -- ATHENS, April 2, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A man receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Athens, Greece, on April 2, 2021. Greece will continue to administer AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine despite the decision by some other European Union (EU) countries to suspend its use for certain age groups, Greek officials said on Friday.,Image: 603053601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia