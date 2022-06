epa10034474 Pro-choice demonstrators at the US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals as they participate in a march and rally one day after the US Supreme Court's decision on the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 25 June 2022. The court's ruling overturned the legalization of abortion in the Roe v Wade case of 1973. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER