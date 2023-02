„A fost un semnal de alarmă pentru mine.” „Balonul-spion” al Chinei a alungat liniștea americanilor aflați în calea lui. Ce se știe până acum despre incident

Eyewitness image taken by Chase Doak captures what is suspected to be a Chinese spy balloon on Wednesday February 1, 2023 as it was flying over the city of Billings, Montana. The balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Defence officials said they were confident the high-altitude surveillance balloon belonged to China. It was most recently seen above the western state of Montana. The military decided against shooting it down in case debris falls. China warned against speculation and "hype" until the facts are verified. A senior defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said the government prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, in case the White House ordered the object to be shot down. (Chase Doak via EYEPRESS) Suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US, Billings, Montana, USA - 01 Feb 2023.