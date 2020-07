epa04385023 US television personality Regis Philbin watches an exhibition doubles match prior to the start of the quarterfinals round match between Gael Monfils of France and Roger Federer of Switzerland on the eleventh day of the 2014 US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 04 September 2014. The US Open runs through 08 September, a 15-day schedule. EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT