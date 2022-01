Picture dated January 8th shows a covering of snow and ice in the Sahara Desert near Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria.SNOW has fallen on the SAND in the SAHARA Desert after temperatures dropped below freezing.Photographers took incredible pictures of rare SNOW and ICE in the Saharan desert in northwestern Algeria yesterday (Sat).The ice created stunning patterns in the sand after the area saw a sprinkling of snow fall unexpectedly. Rare snow in Saharan desert, Algeria - 10 Jan 2022,Image: 651686927, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia