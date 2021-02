A șasea noapte de proteste în Spania, după arestarea lui Pablo Hasel, un rapper devenit simbol al libertății de exprimare

epaselect epa09028691 Riot police officers clash with protesters during a march against the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pau Rivadulla Duro A.K.A 'Pablo Hasel' in Barcelona, Spain, 21 February 2021. A total of 102 people were arrested in Barcelona and 82 police officers were injured in the last five nights of riots in protests held to condemn the imprisonment of Pablo Hasel. Hasel was given a nine-month-prison sentence late January after the Supreme Court found him guilty of incitement to terrorism and offense against the dignity of the Spanish Crown and State institutions in his lyrics. EPA-EFE/ALENJANDRO GARCIA