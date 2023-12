ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - DECEMBER 08: Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani speaks during the special session titled 'Regional Resilience: Strengthening relations between Balkan countries for a better future' held within the scope of 'TRT World Forum 2023,' which convened academics, journalists, politicians, and non-governmental organizations for the seventh consecutive year in Istanbul Turkiye on December 08, 2023. TRT World Forum, which organized for the seventh time this year, started under the theme 'Thriving Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions'. Emrah Yorulmaz / Anadolu Profimedia Images