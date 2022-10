Acțiunile Facebook au scăzut cu 20%, după ce compania a anunțat că va investi și mai mult în metavers. Visul costisitor al lui Zuckerberg

Ferrari Press Agency Zuckerberg 1 Ref 14032 23/06/2022 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit: Meta Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed how his tech firm hopes to make virtual reality worlds as life-like as possible with a array of headsets.The 38-year-old CEO of the social media site’s parent company Meta says the headsets each showcase different ways make believe worlds can be made to look like the real thing.The hardware is being developed by his Reality Labs division to allow access to the previously announce Metaverse.The Metaverse is a place where Zuckerberg believes people with be able to interact with friends, relatives and business colleagues without ever leaving their home or office.He introduced four different virtual reality headsets codenamed Butterscotch, Half Dome, Starburst, and Holocake 2. Developed purely for research purposes, the prototypes mark the next step in the company’s mission to make the Metaverse experience as “vivid and realistic as possible.” OPS:Mark Zuckerberg discussing the Meta VR headset prototypes being used for VR research Picture supplied by Ferrari