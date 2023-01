France, Paris, 2023-01-04. Photograph by Xose Bouzas / Hans Lucas. Meeting between the Prime Minister and the social partners, as part of the continuing consultations on pension reform, at the Hotel de Matignon. Illustration of the facade of the entrance to the hotel building at Matignon, with the faded remnants of paint thrown by activists of Derniere Renovation, a social movement whose goal is to influence world governments and global environmental policies through nonviolent resistance to minimize mass extinction and global warming.