(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 11, 2018 Turkish police officers escort televangelist and leader of a sect, Adnan Oktar (C) in Istanbul, as he is arrested on fraud charges. A Turkish court on January 11, 2021 sentenced a Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called "kittens" to more than 1,000 years in jail for sex crimes.