15 December 2023, Bavaria, Munich: PLEASE PIXELATE THE ACCUSED!!!! The defendant Andrea Tandler (center) stands in front of her lawyers Cheyenne Blum (left) and Sabine Stetter before the verdict is announced in the courtroom of the regional court. The politician's daughter and businesswoman Andrea Tandler has been sentenced to four years and five months in prison for tax evasion in the coronavirus mask scandal. This sentence was handed down by the Munich I Regional Court on Friday. Her co-defendant business partner N. was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Photo: Lennart Preiss/dpa - ATTENTION: Person has been pixelated for legal reasons,Image: 829685123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no