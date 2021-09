Afacerea ilegală de miliarde de dolari din Afganistan la care talibanii promit să renunțe. Nimeni nu îi crede

epa09089733 An Afghan farmer cultivates poppy in Helmand, Afghanistan, 22 March 2021. Since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, the Afghan government and the international community have spent more than 9 billion USD to end opium cultivation, without success. Afghanistan remains the producer of the majority of the world's heroin and is becoming a significant global producer of methamphetamine. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI