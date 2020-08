TAL03-20011116-TALOQAN, TAKHAR, AFGHANISTAN: A Northern Alliance soldier (far R) leads captured Taliban fighters to the prison of the city of Taloqan, northern Afganistan, on Friday, 16 November 2001. The group of Pushtun fighters was captured near the front line at the village of Banghi between Taloqan and Kunduz. EPA PHOTO EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV