(240804) -- GAZA, Aug. 4, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- Palestinians inspect the Hamama school attacked by Israeli warplanes in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the north of Gaza City, Aug. 3, 2024. At least 15 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured by an Israeli airstrike on a school in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City on Saturday, Hamas said. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM