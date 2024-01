People walk near tractors with a banner reading "Here begins the country of agricultural resistance" blocking an access road to the Golfech nuclear power station, during a protest by farmers over a number circumstances affecting their sector, in Golfech, southern France, on January 22, 2024. France's powerful farming union on January 22 threatened a week or more of protest action as it was poised to meet with the prime minister. The unions have demanded concrete government action to address their grievances, which they say include excessive financial charges and environmental protection rules. Profimedia Images