epa09344480 Doctors and nurses work in an Intensive Care Unit, in the Hospital of the Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 July 2021 (Issued 14 July 2021). Argentina is close to 100,000 deaths with covid-19, a figure that comes in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic and while the vaccination campaign is progressing, which has already immunized more than 45 percent of the population with one dose and 11 percent with two. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI