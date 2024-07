FILE - People gather at Republique plaza in a protest against the far-right, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Paris. Until now, French President Emmanuel Macron is perceived by many as arrogant and out of touch with ordinary people. Opponents on the left accused him of destroying workers' protections.,Image: 887660368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. FILE, Model Release: no, Pictured: Emmanuel Macron