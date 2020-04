November 18, 2008, Racine, Wisconsin, USA: Early and absentee ballot voting has been by appointment only at City Hall in Racine, Wisconsin to limit the number of people in the City Clerk’s office at one time. The Wisconsin primary is April 7. Because of concerns by alders and the mayor that this restricts voting, on Monday people will be able to vote without appointments, but markers will restrict where they stand. (Credit Image: © Mark Hertzberg/ZUMA Wire)