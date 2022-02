epa09738957 Authorities and rescue teams work in an area affected by a landslide caused by heavy rains that affected the city of Pereira, Colombia, 08 February 2022. At least six people died and another 20 were injured by a landslide caused by the rains that affect the Colombian city of Pereira, capital of the department of Risaralda (center), official sources reported. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO GAVIRIA